125 Years

November 14, 1894

Should ladies be permitted to be delegates to the Methodist Church general conference? The matter is being submitted to all members of the faith. The local officials handling the voting in Sidney include William Haslup, William Piper and T. L. Wiltsee.

———

Charles Timeus, better known as “Muggs,” has taken a position as head clerk of the Leland Hotel in Lexington, Kentucky.

———

An orchestra is being formed at the high school to play every Friday afternoon for the rhetorical drill exercises. Participants include Harriet Wiltsee, Vinton Hance, Charles Royon, Earl Sharp and Ralph Staley.

100 Years

November 14, 1919

At city council last night in Sidney, the solicitor was instructed to prepare a new city corporation line. it will go our Park Street to the east side of Fourth Avenue, south to Michigan Street, then east to the present corporation line.

———

There will be a debate at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church tomorrow evening. The question will be: “Resolved, that America should adopt women’s suffrage.” Mrs. Richard Denmark and Benjamin Dickerson will have the affirmative and Mrs. Bertha Montgomery and George Hitchcock the negative.

75 Years

November 14, 1944

As everyone knows, the community is building a wall of honor on the court square to list the names of the fighting men. A goal of $1,000 has been set. A total of $134.50 has been contributed so far. W.A. Trimpe made the report. He said the sum raised is “far short of what we need.”

———

Sidney native and attorney George W. Stengel is continuing his distinguished career. He has been appointed clerk of the United States District Court in Cleveland. He holds a business degree from Ohio State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. He was recently discharged from the Navy.

50 Years

November 14, 1969

Rev. Joseph A. Gartner has been assigned as administrator of the St. Remy Parrish until a new priest can be located. He replaces the Rev. Joseph Wolfer who died October 30 of this year. The replacement will be named by Archbishop Paul Liebold.

———

The United Telephone Company location in Sidney has changes. The company has moved from its old location on North Street to a new facility at 123 North Maine Avenue. It was built at a cost of $450,000. The news was reported by Ben Wortman, district Manager.

25 Years

November 14, 1994

It was an interesting race for State Representative in the Ohio General Assembly. Anna Democrat Richard Ainsley, a local teacher, ran against political newcomer Jim Jordan. Jordan, from the West Liberty area, is a well-known state wrestling champion. He is currently an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. Jordan ended up winning the contest.

———

A big issue being discuses around the state is a mandatory tax on pop cans of one cent. It is projected to raise about $65 million annually.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

