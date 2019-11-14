Donations aid Big Buddies

What is Match Day?
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.
Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.
Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.
Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adults and youths. Because there are more children on the waiting list than can be matched with an adult, teens fill the role as Big Buddies.
“All #GivingTuesday donations received through the Community Foundation’s Match Day will be utilized for our after-school Big Buddies mentoring programs,” said Executive Director Jenny Bruns. “Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high schoolers volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students.”
During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This school year, the agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention.
“Last year’s Match Day gifts were also used to support the Big Buddies program and it had tremendous involvement,” said Bruns. “As a results of these funds, we were able to serve 176 Littles with 177 high school Big Buddy volunteers for a total of 353 individuals under the age of 18 involved in the Big Buddies programs in both Shelby and Darke counties.”
To support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Big Brothers Big Sisters noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Big Brothers Big Sisters offices. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.