Museum to host Apollo 12 program

WAPAKONETA – Almost four months after Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, the Apollo 12 astronauts followed in his footsteps. On Nov. 14, 1969, a Saturn V rocket carrying astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard F Gordon Jr. and Alan L. Bean launched on the first return mission to the lunar surface. The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is inviting the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 12 mission with them in multiple ways.

Throughout the Armstrong museum there are multiple exhibits that display information or artifacts related to the Apollo 12 mission, including a limited-edition lithograph by the pilot, Alan L. Bean, with autographs by astronauts such as Alan Shepard and John Glenn. Between the dates that Apollo 12 launched, Nov. 14, and when it returned, Nov. 24, there will be extra facts regarding the mission throughout the galleries. All you must do is look for the Apollo 12 mission patch.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., Greg Brown, the museum experience coordinator and professional researcher, will give a presentation about Apollo 12 in the museum’s Astro Theatre. When asked how he would explain the significance of this mission, Brown responded, “Apollo 12 included the first precision landing of the program, and it marked the first-time humans had ever inspected another spacecraft in person on the lunar surface. It involved a near crisis during lift-off, and it was also the only all-Navy Apollo crew.”

This presentation is included with admission to the museum, and it will last approximately 30 minutes.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is required to tour the museum. Admission prices are as follows: adults-$10, seniors-$9, veterans-$8, children (12 and under)-$4, children (5 and under)-free, active military-free, OHC and AASMA members-free.

For more information about the museum, visit www.armstrongmuseum.org.