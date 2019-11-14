Police log

THURSDAY

-4:12 a.m.: warrant. Aaron V. Devenport, 28, of Piqua., was arrested on an active warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-8:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Barry Westerbeck, 40, and Kara Westerbeck, 39, both of 883 Crescent Drive, were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:57 a.m.: warrant. Keagan S. Donaldson, 31, 12499 Kirkwood Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: theft. An LG cellphone was reported stolen at 328 Grove St.

Crashes

Nicole R. Gold, 47, 139 W. Robinwood St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:56 p.m.

Gold was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Fielding Road and had pulled to the east side of the road to park behind a vehicle on the east side. She was unable to stop due to ice on the road and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was parked in front of 803 Fielding Road.

The other vehicle is owned by Manuel L. Perkins, 803 Fielding Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:27 to 4:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:20 to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

