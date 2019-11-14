‘Buckeye Blood Drive’ to be held Nov. 19

SIDNEY—The Shelby County OSU Alumni club and the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee will partner with Community Blood Center to co-sponsor the third annual Buckeye Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m.to 6 p.m. in the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 North Fourth St., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The OSU Alumni and FBWC volunteers work together like scarlet and gray to make the “Buckeye Blood Drive” a special event during the college football season. The OSU Alumni Club provides Buckeye-theme door prizes and committee members serve hot sandwiches and homemade cookies in the Donor Café. There will be drawings for Buckeye necklaces donated by Larry “OSU Buckeyeman” Lokai, peanut butter and chocolate “Buckeyes” treats, and everyone who registers to donate will be entered in the drawing for Fran Duell’s hand-crafted “Buckeye Afghan” blanket.

Registered donors will also receive the new “Blood Donor Scarf” in green, white and red with the CBC blood drop logo. It comes with that warm, fuzzy feeling you get from helping someone in need.

Blood drives hosted by the Sidney American Legion Post include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.