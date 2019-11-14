Area piano students participate in the Midwest Duettist Competition

SIDNEY — The Midwest Duettist Competition was held recently by the Midwest Music Teachers Association at Ohio Northern University. Twelve teams from Ka-Jens Piano Studio under the direction of Kathleen Jendrusik, the founder and chairman of the competition, competed with other teams throught the midwest of the state. The duet pairs were required to play one “traditional” piece in formal attire, and one “creative” piece in full costume, skit and props and makeup relating to their composition. They were graded on poise and presentation, creativity, clear melody, phrasing, rhythm, tempo, dynamics, and if they convey the spirit of the music.

There were four levels of difficulty. In level one of late elementary, second place went to Kate Allen, daughter of Luke and Kristen Allen, and Joni Martin, daughter of Brad and Megan Martin, both of Sidney. Third place went to Johnny Chrisman, son of Joe and Heather Chrisman, of Sidney, and Carson Cox, son of Aaron and Mindy Cox, of Quincy.

In level two early intermediate, first place went to Amelie Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, and Alice Chrisman, daughter of Joe and Heather Chrisman, both of Sidney. Second place went to Darcy Maxson, daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Maxon, of Conover, and Liliana Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, of Sidney. Third place went to Haley Cox, daughter of Aaron and Mindy Cox, of Quincy, and Cassie Heath, daughter of Scott and Molly Heath, of Sidney.

In level three intermediate, first place went to Martha and Alice Chrisman, daughters of Joe and Heather Chrisman, of Sidney. Second place went to Isabel Rawlins, daughter of Keith and Jennifer Rawlins, and Alayna Rindler, daughter of Alan and June Rindler, both of Versailles. Third place went to Lola Chambers, daughter of Lorraine Rose, of Sidney, and Myla Cox, daughter of Aaron and Mindy Cox, of Quincy. Fourth place went to Meredith Klein, daughter of Eric and Sarah Klein, of Anna, and Haley Fogt, daughter of Eric and Linda Fogt, of Sidney.

In level four intermediate, first place went to Martha Chrisman, daughter of Joe and Heather Chrisman, and Liliana Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, both of Sidney. Second place went to Lola and Lorelai Chambers, daughters of Lorraine Rose, of Sidney. Third place went to Alayna Rindler, daughter of Alan and June Rindler, and Zachary Ahrens, son of Robert and Joyce Ahrens, both of Versailles.