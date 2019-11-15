JTDMH volunteers host wreath challenge

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital volunteers will host a Holiday Wreath Extravaganza the week of Nov. 18-22. Local businesses and Grand Lake Health System departments designed and created works of art for the holidays. Everyone in the community is invited to come and see the designs and place their silent auction bids for their favorite wreaths.

Bidding will happen Nov. 18-22. The winning bidders will be notified on Monday, Dec. 2. Wreaths will be on display in the main lobby of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

All monies raised from th volunteer department event will be donated to the JTD Hospital Foundation to help support patient care.