Park offers winter walk

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will hold their annual “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland” event at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Over 450 luminaries will light paths along the wooded trails, and the event is free to the community to attend. Participants are asked to bring a votive candle as a donation for next year’s path.

Due to the event’s overwhelming popularity in the past, online registration is required and can be done by going to www.darkecountyparks.org. Anyone interested in attending but without internet access can call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.