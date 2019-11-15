Miami University honors Jackson Hogenkamp

Jackson Hogenkamp’s family and friends accepted a framed No. 21 Miami University jersey in his memory during a ceremony Nov. 9 in Oxford.
Jackson Hogenkamp’s mom, Shelly, received a hug and flower from each member of the Miami University mens basketball team Nov. 9 when the team honored Jackson’s memory.
Two gold ribbons with the initials “JH” have been placed on the basketball court at Miami University.
Jackson Hogenkamp was honored during the Nov. 9 Miami University mens basketball game.
An empty chair with flowers and banner with Jackson Hogenkamp’s name was placed among the Miami University team’s chairs Nov. 9.
Jackson Hogenkamp’s family accepts a No. 21 Miami University during a ceremony honoring Jackson’s memory Nov. 9.
OXFORD — Miami University and the mens basketball team honored Jackson Hogenkamp at their home opener Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9.
Jackson was adopted by the RedHawks through The Friends of Jaclyn organization in December 2017. Their relationship was very special and Jackson loved the players and the coaches, said his mom, Shelly Hogenkamp.
“We attended many games and they built a special bond. They considered him a teammate,” she said.
On Nov. 9, the team revealed two yellow ribbons with JH on them that are placed on the corners of the basketball court.
Before the game as the team was headed to the locker room – each young man brought Jackson’s mom a rose or a mum as they left the court.
“Our family and friends in attendance all lined the tunnel and cheered as they came back to the court to start the game,” she said.
“At the first media timeout, they asked our immediate family to center court and they presented us with a framed jersey (No. 21 – the jersey number assigned to Jackson),” she said. “It was a very special and emotional day that we will remember forever.”
Jackson Hogenkamp, 16, son of Shelly and Scott Hogenkamp, of Minster, passed away April 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
