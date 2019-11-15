Turkey supper set for Nov. 21

FORT LORAMIE — The annual Shelby Country trustees and fiscal officers annual turkey supper will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall, Fort Loramie.

The menu will be turkey and ham, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, dinner rolls, pie and coffee. Many door prizes donated by local businesses and elected officials will be given away throughout the evening.

Entertainment for the evening will be Shelby County native Travis Hoewischer, who has been performing standup comedy in Ohio since 2000. He’s opened for Ted Alexandro, Anthony Jeselnik, Kyle Kinane and Sandra Bernhard.

The headliner is Jason Banks, who is a stand up comedian based out of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to winning the funniest person in Columbus contest at the Columbus Funny Bone, Jason has performed in some of the hottest clubs across the nation including the The Apollo. In addition, Jason has been featured on Tru TV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, Sirius Satellite Radio and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.

For tickets, contact Sally Keener, 937-658-2096, Matthew Barhorst, 937-402-0113, or Fred Favors, 937-538-1156. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. Tickets price is $10 per person.