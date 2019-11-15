On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Nov. 18, at 12:45 p.m. at 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

Reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and superintendent.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — the Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. to certify the results of the Nov. 5 election. The board will also discuss the Ohio election 2020, the winter conference, summer conference dates, board policies and operating processes review updates and feedback from the Nov. 5 election.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include a resolution to proceed with an emergency tax levy to be placed on the March 17, 2020, ballot; approve a purchased services agreement with the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center; approve a contract with PowerSchool; approve the five-year forecast; accept a donation from Mike and Susan Heintz for SCS building maintenance; approve personnel items; and adopt various policies for the district.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the resignations of Luke Doseck, varsity assistant boys basketball coach, and Garrett Serr, freshman basketball coach; a supplemental contract for Steve Hoover, high school/junior high track coach; contracts for Kylan Booser, assistant track coach, Luke Doseck, freshman boys basketball coach, and Garrett Serr, varsity assistant boys basketball coach; reports from maintenance, bus, custodial, elementary principal and high school principal, along with the superintendent’s report.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

The board is expected to approve the monthly financial reports and expenditures for October 2019 and discuss personnel issues.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p-.m. at the Piqua campus.

Items on the agenda include the president’s report, student government update, heat6h sciences career pathway update and trustee open forum updates.

Edison State Finance Committee

PIQUA — The Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will hold their bi-annual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua campus. No action will take place during this meeting.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Board of Health Sidney-Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Board of Health Sidney-Shelby County will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at the health department conference room.

Items on the agenda include accepting the resignation of Kathy Cavinder, public health nurse, hiring Rhonda Gump as a public health nurse, rescind a letter of resignation, change to intermittent status for Alicia Cooper, public health nurse; and discuss accreditation.