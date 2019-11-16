125 years ago

November 16, 1894

At the meeting of Sidney City Council last night, the matter heard was the issue gas availability and pricing. E.W, Hanley of Dayton attended and gave a report of the Miami Gas and Fuel Company. The company cannot furnish gas for less than 25 cents per 1,000 feet and cannot rent meters for less than 25 cents a month to cover its costs.

———

There was a meeting of Company L. Third Regiment of the Ohio National Guard. By a unanimous vote, W.T. Amos was tendered the position of captain, although he is not a member of the company.

100 years ago.

November 16, 1919

There has been such a demand for the automobile repair class, it has been found necessary to open up a second class. The first one is being taught by Erwin Knupp. The second class will be taught by Edward G. Smith.

———

The following persons took the state civil service examination in the courthouse yesterday for the position of superintendent and matron of the Childrens’ Home: Mr. and Mrs. William Valentine, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Calhoun and Mr. and Mrs. Jet DeWeese.

75 years ago

November 16, 1944

Area residents received quite a surprise at 6:48 a.m. this morning. A rather severe tremor shook the entire county. It was centered in Anna and Botkins. It lasted about seven seconds. There was no damage reported.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis Club will host it annual Farmer’s Night Program. Award winners will include champion owner farmer and champion tenant farmer. A transcription of the proceedings will be made so the program can be aired in WING radio in Dayton. The meeting will be this Wednesday night.

50 years ago

November 16, 1969

Members of the Port Jefferson Community Club have elected officers for the coming year. Serving as president will be James Doak. Assisting him will be vice-president Stanley Butterfield, Richard Webber as treasurer and Mrs. Carl Cook as secretary.

———

The Minster Wildcats have been blessed to have two good football players. It just happens they are related. Roger and ken Meyer are more than related. They are twins. The athletes are so much alike the two shared the Most Valuable Player award in football this year,

November 16, 1994

25 years ago

The new student and conference center at Edison Community College was recently dedicated. About 600 people were on hand. The festivities were led by president Kenneth Yowell. The center includes a 300 seat auditorium and room for athletics and other activities. A number of local corporations made conations.

———

Warner Cable and the City of Sidney are working on a new package and agreement. If it is approved, residents will be able to “watch everything from city council meetings to the Playboy Channel,” city manager Bill Barlow stated during a council meeting. The agreement is 16 years in length. Council member Mike Burns questioned the length of the agreement. Barlow noted the agreement could be renegotiated every three years if one of the parties requested it.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

