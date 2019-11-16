Community Christmas Dinner set for Dec. 14

SIDNEY — The Community Christmas Dinner Committee invites all residents from Shelby County to come share in this joyous occasion on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will also be delivered to homebound adults who call in their reservation to Day Break Adult Day Services, at 937-492-8074.

This will mark the 38th Annual Community Christmas dinner in the Shelby County community. The event will once again be held at the EMA Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

As in years past, The Spot will prepare a delicious traditional holiday meal which includes turkey, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dressing, rolls, pies and cookies. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons will make plenty of mashed potatoes.

Anna Local Schools’ Jazz Band will play Christmas music. Santa will also be onsite to listen to children’s wish lists, and hand out treats.