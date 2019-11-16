Early Sidney … Playing ball could land you in jail

SIDNEY — Over the last 200 years interest and participation in sports have grown exponentially. However, it was tough getting started since society didn’t always embrace these activities. Sidney High School had to work around the law to establish football in 1896. It appears this was the first interscholastic athletic team in Shelby County.

“Ball playing of any kind” was forbidden anywhere within the city limits. The fine for a first offense was a dollar. A repeat offender could pay more and go to jail. Consequently, SHS both played and practiced on Orbison Farm beyond East Court Street and outside the city (current water plant). By 1900 that law was either ignored or repealed and the activity moved to the South Miami Avenue Ball Grounds (Berger Park).

Football was a big deal by the early 1900’s with many adult teams in and around Sidney. Adult football was already declining in 1931 when Holy Angels alum Ralph “Pee Wee” Baumann died at Wilson Hospital from injuries sustained in a charity game benefiting that same hospital.

Holy Angels joined Sidney High on the gridiron around 1911 and played through 1936 with a relaunch in 1970 when Lehman Catholic was formed. Eventually, Anna (2000) and Fort Loramie (2005) high schools not only started football but have enjoyed great success. All have made multiple playoff appearances. Sidney’s “30 & 0” winning streak from 1968-70 came in the pre-playoff era and will be celebrated with a golden anniversary reunion next Labor Day weekend as part of the Sidney bicentennial.

While ball playing was illegal long ago, boxing was not and it was actually quite popular. Reference the 1919 fight card with this story. Google “Luther McCarty boxing” to reveal a fascinating and tragic story. I encourage you to Google many topics and names from this piece. Longtime Sidney police chief William O’Leary fought many local bouts early in his law enforcement career. Holy Angels and Sidney High football players held separate boxing fund raisers but that was no more by 1960.

The roots of basketball in our county actually began with the girls of Sidney High School who were honored as the state champions of 1904. Boys basketball followed in Sidney, soon to include Holy Angels along with the county schools. Sidney girls basketball had a short run but the Shelby County Athletic League had a formal girls league from 1927-40 with most members fielding a team. Girls basketball returned to stay in the early 1970’s. Shelby County basketball historian Bob Wise has fully documented both boys and girls basketball for the SCAL and has published two books.

Baseball was very popular here both before and after 1900. The Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and barnstorming all-star squads all made visits to play local teams. Lakeside Park (municipal pool) and South Miami Avenue Ball Grounds were the sites both during and after the major league season. In 1901 the Reds liked the Sidney pitcher who was actually a paid “ringer” from Auglaize County. Long Bob Ewing then spent eight years with the Reds and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Adult baseball had a successful run well beyond Long Bob Ewing. The former Western Ohio League included many Shelby County and area towns before it bowed out in the early 1970’s.

The 1913 Sidney High School “Reflector” mentions male student interest in baseball and envisions having a school team which is exactly what happened albeit almost a half century later. When SHS began baseball in 1961, Holy Angels and the SCAL had been playing for many years. All contributed talent to the success of Sidney Legion Post 217 baseball. Incidentally, congratulations to Post 217 on its 100th anniversary.

There are a myriad of sports activities in our 200 years that have served youth and/or adults in both formal competition and informal enjoyment. The roots of some that I’ve researched are mentioned above. Others include golf, soccer, running, cycling, volleyball, swimming, gymnastics, bowling, wrestling, slo-pitch and fast-pitch softball, and tennis.

Did you know that Sidney had three bowling houses in the early 1960’s? “The Rec” (Recreation, Ohio Building), Holiday Lanes (Michigan Avenue), and Bel Mar Lanes (Russell Road). Only Bel Mar survives.

Golf courses are an interesting story. Early in the previous century there was a nine hole course near the old New York Central depot in Sidney. Still in operation are the nine hole Moose Lodge (former Sidney Country Club) and the 27 holes of Shelby Oaks. Eighteen holes at Arrowhead Park straddle the county line north of Fort Loramie.

Shelby County communities have provided outstanding parks with ball diamonds and other facilities, helping sporting activities to continue being an important and enjoyable part of our landscape as our county moves into a third century.

This is a photograph of Sidney High School's first football team in 1896. Professional and amateur boxing were popular in Sidney. Hope Mullen was Sidney's most popular fighter. The Ohio High School Athletic Association featured the Sidney High School football team and the Sidney Historic Theatre in the fall 2019 magazine.

Read Sports Extra with Dave Ross each Friday in the Sidney Daily News. His first SDN byline appeared in 1975.

