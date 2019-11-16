Careflight called to crash

A semitrailer, far left, and two cars were involved in an accident in the northbound lanes of I75 around mile marker 101 just north of the Anna exit shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Careflight was called to the scene and several other people injured were taken away by ambulance. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News