Posted on by

Respecting the flag


Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony with Boy Scout Gavin Musser.

Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony with Boy Scout Gavin Musser.


Devan Wiford


Sidney Troop 97 member Alex Lamma, 13, of Sidney, son of Sherrye and Scott Lamma, helps put an enormous U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was held by Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 behind Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony. Two piles of old and damaged flags were burned in silence.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Troop 97 member Alex Lamma, 13, of Sidney, son of Sherrye and Scott Lamma, helps put an enormous U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was held by Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 behind Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony. Two piles of old and damaged flags were burned in silence.

Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony with Boy Scout Gavin Musser.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_3964.jpgVietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony with Boy Scout Gavin Musser.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_4647.jpg

Devan Wiford
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_3985.jpgDevan Wiford

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_3958.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_3999.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_4559.jpg

Sidney Troop 97 member Alex Lamma, 13, of Sidney, son of Sherrye and Scott Lamma, helps put an enormous U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was held by Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 behind Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony. Two piles of old and damaged flags were burned in silence.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN111919FlagFire.jpgSidney Troop 97 member Alex Lamma, 13, of Sidney, son of Sherrye and Scott Lamma, helps put an enormous U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was held by Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 behind Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony. Two piles of old and damaged flags were burned in silence. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News