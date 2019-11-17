Respecting the flag

Sidney Troop 97 member Alex Lamma, 13, of Sidney, son of Sherrye and Scott Lamma, helps put an enormous U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was held by Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 behind Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vietnam Vet and Jon Baker, of Houston, oversaw the ceremony. Two piles of old and damaged flags were burned in silence.

