Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights set for Dec. 7

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive’s annual Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Sidney.

The tradition continues with a reason for the season lighting ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. See the downtown come alive with an array of Christmas lights.

The parade, complete with a special appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus steps off at 7:30 p.m. As the county nears the end of the Bicentennial year for Shelby County, it’s very fitting that the grand marshal for this year’s parade is Shelby County itself, with the Shelby County Commissioners — who are all part of the bicentennial committee — riding in the parade as representatives. The mission of the Sidney/Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial Committee is to plan, coordinate, and promote dual celebrations and events that highlight the rich history of Shelby County (2019)/Sidney (2020); and identify a permanent legacy project for the enjoyment of future generations.

Make it an evening and grab some dinner at one of the downtown restaurants and start those Christmas lists by shopping at one of our downtown stores.

Organizers ask that all parade spectators stay on the sidewalk during the parade and abide by all traffic/pedestrian laws to ensure everyone’s safety. Events like this one are only possible because of all of Sidney Alive’s community sponsors and donors, including the city of Sidney and Emerson Climate Technologies.

For more information about the event or other Sidney Alive events, contact Sheila at 937-658-6945 or events@sidneyalive.org.