Red Cross kicks off Java for G.I.s

SIDNEY — The public is invited to participate in a region-wide project to support veterans. The Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross is accepting donations of cans and bags of coffee and k-cups which, in turn, will be given to area veterans’ facilities.

The coffee is being collected now through the end of December and will be delivered to the Cincinnati and Dayton VA Medical Centers; Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center; and Veteran and Military Student Centers at Wright State University, University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Central State University, Edison State Community College and Clark State Community College.

The public can drop off coffee at any of these locations:

• Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

• The Greater Cincinnati-Ohio River Valley Chapter, 2111 Dana Ave., Cincinnati

• The Dayton Area Chapter, 370 W. First St., Dayton

• The Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter, 1314 Barnhart Road, Troy

• Edison State Community College, 973 Edison Drive, Piqua

• Sinclair Community College Building 11 -342, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

• Wright State University, Allyn Hall 131, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

In addition, the public may purchase coffee through Fofee.com which in turn will send coffee directly to one of the collection sites. https://foffee.org/collections/java-for-gis

The Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Department offers Resiliency Training, Preparedness Training, Emergency Communications Services and support to military hospitals and veterans’ facilities. “Java for G.I.s is a companion piece to the more substantive SAF services we provide,” said Andy Guidugli, Regional Service to the Armed Forces Director. “It’s a way for us to make personal connections with our veterans and show our appreciation over a simple cup of coffee—a small, yet meaningful gesture. As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of knowing that our service to our country hasn’t been forgotten.”

With the collected coffee, the Red Cross will host hospitality sessions at the VA facilities where volunteers can spend time with our veterans sharing fellowship over a cup of coffee. “This is my favorite aspect of this program,” said Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Regional CEO Stephanie Byrd. “Red Cross volunteers, many of them who are veterans themselves, will meet and interact with vets for coffee and conversation.”

Cans and bags of ground coffee, as well as individual serving coffee and k-cups are accepted.