HFD holds annual “family” reunion

Guest speaker, Col. Thomas Sherman, Commanding Officer of the 88th Air Base Wing, WPAFB, gives an inspiring talk during the Honor Flight Dayton 2019 reunion at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Sunday.. The event was attended by more than 900 veterans and their family members.

One hundred year old Howard Holcomb, wearing his World War II uniform, proudly salutes the Colors during the annual Honor Flight Dayton reunion held at the Clark Co. Fairgrounds. In 2019, Honor Flight Dayton transported 442 area veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials. This included 11 veterans of World War II, 42 Korean War veterans, 388 Vietnam veterans, and one from the Cold War. The Troy Foundation was recognized during the event as one of the sponsors, donating money to allow area veterans to make the trip to Washington.