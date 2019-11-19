125 Years

November 19, 1894

There was a meeting of the associated charities in the assembly room of the courthouse. A committee composed of Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle, Mrs. B.F. Slusser, Miss Mattie Wilson, Miss Mary M. Kerber, O.S. Marshall, Samuel Piper, John H, Wagner, S.J. Hatfield along with the township officers and the commissioners have been chosen to make arrangements for the charities for the poor this winter.

100 Years

November 19, 1919

The report was received from the State of Ohio concerning the sale of War Savings Stamps among school children. Our county children stand in 26th place throughout the state.

———

The Knights of Columbus basketball team from Sidney traveled to Ft. Loramie to play their squad. Our locals lost 14-11. The game was played in Brukens Hall. Member of the Sidney team were Leo Magel, William Hetzel, John Meyers, Ed Lauterbur and Albert Aselage.

75 Years

November 19, 1944

There will be an opportunity to send gifts to our sounded servicemen still overseas. The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary will be setting up a gift receiving Center somewhere downtown. The location will be announced in a few days.

———

Mrs. William Brockman was elected president of the Dorcus Circle at the St. Paul church. Mrs. Fred Hileman will serve as vice-president, Mrs. R.L. Piehl as secretary and Mrs. William Joslin as treasurer.

50 Years

November 19, 1969

Former Sidney Mayor Robert F. Kaser was unanimously elected chairman of the city’s Charter Review commission. The original charter was drafted n 1954 and became effective in 1956. Kaser was a member of the original commission along with four others who are also serving this time.

———

The Women’ Association of the First Presbyterian Church in Sidney met and decided officers for the coming program year (1970). The installation service was conducted by Mrs. Oliver Amos. The officers will be Mrs. Robert Dunham, president, Mrs. Joe Springer, coordinator of studies, Mrs. Thomas Kramer, Mrs. Donald Lochard, Mrs. James McNeil, Mrs. Lloyd Ruese, Mrs. Fred Wells and Mrs. Frances Priller as guild chairman, Mrs. Gordon Lowestein, coordinator for involvement and action.

25 Years

November 19, 1994

It appears parking south of Northwood school in the alley will now be allowed. Parents of students at Northwood have complained about getting ticketed while waiting for their children to leave the building. City Manager Barlow was directed to prepare an ordinance allowing parking there.

———

The Amos Memorial Public Library will host a stage production of “A Little Night Music in Concert.” The information was release by Librarian Scott Parsons. Dale and Becki Given have been cast in lead roles. Both of them are experienced performers. Dale Given is also the owner of the Travel to Paradise travel agency. Other cast members include Pamela Wallace, Victoria Blanford, Mary Knapke Steve Weadock and Jane Kaufman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

