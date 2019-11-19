Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation’s Match Day is helping the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group POWER make a positive impact in the lives of children and families in Shelby County. The mission of POWER (Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results) is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

POWER has supported children and families since their 2014 inception in many ways and one of those is by providing very POWERful allocations.

“POWER accepts applications for annual grants for up to $2,000 in July every year,” said POWER associate Amy West. “Grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County. The grants are awarded to only 501c3 agencies or government entities. Grants this year have been awarded to 16 organizations totally $25,000.”

Since 2014, POWER has allocated $52,491 dollars back into the community that help support their mission. With the help of Match Day funds, POWER can continue allocate grant money to projects that benefit children and families.

Another POWER initiative is their Kindergarten Tutoring program where they place professionals into kindergarten classes as tutors. This year over 50 volunteers are helping make an impact one child at a time.

To support POWER on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/United Way noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com or at the Shelby County United Way office. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

Give once and gift twice by considering a donation to United Way/POWER for Match Day.

POWER member Mary Beth Monnier of Sidney tutors children as part of the group’s activities. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SCUW-Power-Tutoring.jpg POWER member Mary Beth Monnier of Sidney tutors children as part of the group’s activities. Courtesy photo