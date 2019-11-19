YWCA “Wild Walking Women” 4-week session begins Nov. 26

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YWCA “Wild Walking Women” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a 4-week period from 9 to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” said Beck. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. Please call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.