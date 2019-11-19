Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County host Christmas Flower Show

SIDNEY — The public is invited to the Amos Memorial Public Library’s Community Room on Dec. 10 when the Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County will host its annual Christmas Flower Show. This year’s theme is “Snuggle Up with a Good Book” as it features floral arrangements in 10 different categories such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” and “The Gift of the Magi.” Entries by club members will be judged at 2 p.m. by Gloria Parker, of Troy. The show will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m., but everyone is welcomed to hear comments from the judge regarding the selection of first, second, and third place awards in each category, plus Best of Show.

Beginning at 3 p.m., guests will be able to vote for their own favorites, and the arrangement receiving the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award. Everyone voting will be eligible for a drawing to win a very special door prize.

The Rainbow Gardeners will also have a wonderful assortment of cookies, candies, cards, ornaments, jewelry, table-top trees, and garden-related items for sale at the Christmas Boutique. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be provided. Take photos, gain inspiration, and share a love of Christmas and flowers.