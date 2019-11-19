Boyd Dance Studios dancers headed to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW BREMEN — Seven dancers from Boyd Dance Studios will be headed to New York City to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a part of the studio for over two decades, with the first group of dancers performing in the parade in 1995. Owner Rhonda Boyd’s daughter, Erin Jellinson, was a part of the first group of participating performers in 1995 and now, more than two decades later, Boyd Dance Studios will return to the Big Apple. New Bremen native Charly Jellinson, 13, daughter of LJ Erin Jellinson, is among the dancers performing with Boyd Dance Studios in the 2019 parade.

Also performing in the parade are Gabrielle Terpstra, 14, daughter of John and Angela Terpstra, of New Bremen; Kaitlyn Grilliot, 16, daughter of Chuck and Lisa Grilliot, of Fort Loramie; Jordan Ward, 16, daughter of Jeff and Janie Ward, of Fort Loramie; Shelby Rany, 17, daughter of Eric and Rachel Ranly, of Minster; Rylin Trego, 13, daughter of Joe and Lisa Trego, of New Bremen; and Jessica Miltner, 15, daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Miltner, of New Knoxville.

During the span of the trip, which takes place from Saturday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 29, the girls will rehearse extensively every day, but will also get to explore New York City, visit many landmarks and see several shows. They plan to visit the Empire State Building, the 9/11 Memorial, One World Observatory, go on the Statue of Liberty harbor cruise, go skating at Rockefeller Center, and go to Times Square and Central Park. They will also see “Frozen” on Broadway and watch the Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes.

When asked about what she was most forward to, Grilliot said “the thought of being on TV, is very exciting. It’s an opportunity to being there with all of these people. I’ve been to New York before, but I’ve never been there with friends, so to get to be on TV with them, is exciting.”