MINSTER — The Minster Service Club will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, Dec. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. at the K of C Hall in Minster. To make an appointment, sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome. Community members are urged to donate blood and help ensure that patients at local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs.