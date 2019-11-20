125 years ago

November 20, 1894

The reception given last night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Taylor was a brilliant and notable success. Over 200 guests were present in response to invitations sent out by the Taylors. The other co-hosts were Mr. and Mrs. Sam Lyons and Mr. and Mrs. J.C Cummins. The Taylor home, on Maine Avenue, lends itself with a certain kindly grace to every festive occasion.

———

The Sand Pit Lodge of East Sidney has organized for the coming year. The following officers were elected: Chris Gerstner, president; Charlie Shie, secretary, William Mauer, treasurer and Mitchell Ruprecht, janitor. The lodge is an outgrowth of the old East Sidney Shanty Club.

100 years ago

November 20, 1919

The Hale property on the south side of the square was sold yesterday at an administrator’s sale to Charles Hetzler for $15,500. It was appraised at $14,500. The building is occupied by Sidney Electric, VandeGrift studio and the Pearson and Bustetter Meat Market.

———

Charles Hodge, a machinist employed at the Philip Smith plant, escaped serious injury yesterday at the plant. His clothing was caught in a belt drive and the clothing ripped off him before he was pulled into the belt. He had only minor injuries.

75 years ago

November 20, 1944

Sidney will be the focal point of Ohio in the forthcoming 1945 census of agriculture. Arlington Korn, the Ohio census director, has set up his office in the Ohio Building. Congress authorizes the undertaking of the census every five years.

———

A,F. Moon, of the New Hope Grange, was elected master of the Shelby County Pomona Grange during its regular meeting in the I.O.O.F Hall recently. Forest Abbott will serve as overseer, Mrs. Oscar Swiger as lecturer, Mrs. Harry Roach, as assistant lecturer and Wilbur Widney as steward.

50 years ago

November 20, 1969

Forty-nine Wilson Memorial Hospital employees were presented service awards at the hospital’s first annual service awards banquet at the American Legion. Board president George Burrey handed out two twenty year service awards to Winifred Monger and Adrienne Uncapher.

———

Two Sidney women were elected to leadership positions with the Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council in Lima. Mrs. Donald Young and Mrs. Joseph Monnier were elected to the board of directors. Appleseed Ridge represents ten counties in this area.

———

How about the weather? It was hot and sunny to begin the day. The temperature fell rapidly and it was snowing before long. The low tonight will be about 20 degrees.

25 years ago

November 20, 1994

The Shelby County chapter of Public Retired Employees, Inc., held its November meeting at Fairhaven. President Ed Wagner presided. Secretary Greta Pepper took the minutes and treasurer Wilma Arbogast gave the treasurer’s report. The program was presented by Anita Miller, the administrator at Fairhaven, gave a program on the history of Fairhaven. The Adult Daycare program there was the first of its kind ever established in Ohio.

———

A new book written by Domain Vonada entitled “Sports Matters of Fact” gives lots of information about Ohio’s great sports legacy. There is a chapter on Annie Oakley- whom the author identifies as one of Ohio’s top ten sports celebrities. She was born in 1860 in Willowdell- close to Shelby County and was given the name Phoebe Ann Moses but changed her name. She was the tar of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

