Funds to expand Arc programs

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Shelby County Arc provides a variety of social and recreational programs that give individuals with a developmental disability opportunities to have fun, try new things, boost confidence, increase independence and make new friends from all over the county. Gifts earmarked for the group during the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day will help with expanded program offerings, new software and background checks for volunteers and staff.

“Our 2018 Match Day funds have been largely used to fill in the gaps of our programming budget,” said Kendra Hamaker, executive director. “Thanks to so much generosity, the funds helped support programs like our Summer Recreation Camp, Friday and Teen Nights Out, our bowling league and Family Swim and Skate Nights.”

“We also used some of the funds to make strategic donations that helped build two new recreational attractions in our area, the Adaptive Boat Launch at Lake Loramie and the All-Inclusive Playground at Tawawa Park. Our donations last year were made, in part, so that once completed, we could offer new or expanded programming at those sites.”

With 2019 Match Day gifts, Shelby County Arc plans to host an event at Lake Loramie, so individuals can enjoy the accessible picnic tables and swings and perhaps take a boat ride. They also will make use of the Inclusive Playground during their Swim Night held at the nearby Sidney Pool.

Some gifts will help with ongoing operational expenses including software purchases and expanding background check requirements for those who assist Arc participants.

To support Shelby County Arc on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby County Arc noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Shelby County Arc, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3, to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3, only on the Community Foundation site.

Drew Meyer, left, of Fort Loramie, shares a laugh with camp assistant Warren Shepherd, of Sidney, while making a craft during Shelby County Arc’s Summer Recreation Camp 2019. Around 30 campers from every part of Shelby County register for camp each year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Shelby-County-Arc-Photo-summerreccamp.jpg Drew Meyer, left, of Fort Loramie, shares a laugh with camp assistant Warren Shepherd, of Sidney, while making a craft during Shelby County Arc’s Summer Recreation Camp 2019. Around 30 campers from every part of Shelby County register for camp each year. Courtesy photo