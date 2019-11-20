Salvation Army seeks kettle ringers

SIDNEY — The Salvation Army is looking for an army of volunteers for the 2019 Red Kettle effort — Fight for the Good — now through Dec. 24, 2019.

The Red Kettle Effort is The Salvation Army’s main source of income that determines the assistance provided in Shelby County. The funds raised allow The Salvation Army to provide assistance through the Food Pantry, JOY Club, School Tools, 3on3 Basketball Tournament, Christmas Clearinghouse, and various other programs and opportunities.

“This year’s kettle goal of $60,000 will allow us to continue service Shelby County” said Lt. Katie Mayes. “In the event that we surpass our goal, we will be able to add new programs and services.”

The Salvation Army needs an army of Bell Ringers to cover 1,137 hours of Bell Ringing for the 2019 Red Kettle Effort. These hours can be filled with individuals, sports teams, school clubs, social clubs, fitness centers, group of co-workers, or even a family. Bell Ringer’s volunteer their time by managing a kettle (money collection bucket) for an hour or more at one of the five various locations across Shelby County. The 2019 Red Kettle Effort will run now through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Sidney Foodtown, Kroger, Walmart and Anna Market.

“How can you join the army of volunteers in The Fight For Good this Christmas?” asked Mayes.

Individuals, groups, or organizations looking to be Bell Ringers can sign up at redkettlevolunteer.org or by calling Capt. Samantha Lockard at 937-492-8412 (office) or 937-419-5066 (cell).

The Salvation Army strongly encourages every Bell Ring to take a photo at the kettle and share it on Facebook and Instagram, tagging The Salvation Army of Sidney and #FightForGood.