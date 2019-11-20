Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Elf the Musical,” Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be held in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $18 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The fourth annual “A Carillon Christmas” will be held at Carillon Historical Park beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Carillon Historical Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children. Children ages 3 and under are admitted for free.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

• There will be a book discussion in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. November’s book is “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a craft for adults from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants will be decorating a set of four etched martini glasses. Registration is required.

• The Mad Scientist Club will meet at the New Bremen Public Library at 3:30 p.m. This month’s activity is making autumn leaves out of coffee filters while exploring the science of absorbtion. Program is open to children in grades first through sixth. Registration is requested.

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

• The Alpha Center will hold its annual Thanksgiving meal, to be served at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

• The UNOH Event Center will host its first annual Winter Market from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1450 N. Cable Rd., Lima. The Winter Market will feature local vendors and offer products in home decor, jewelry, accessories, bath and body products, candles, clothing, baked goods, repurposed items, hand bags, and other handcrafted items. Club UNOH will be present and feature a cash bar, and food will be available for purchase. There will also be a children’s area with face painting, crafts, and a space to write letters to Santa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Admission to the event is $2. For more information about the Holiday Market, contact Carlyn Hefner at the UNOH Event Center at 419-998-8807.

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

• Sidney Holy Angels Parish Outreach Committee will host a downsized version of their Fair Trade and More Sale at Holy Angels School, 120 E. Water St.

• The Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter will host “Paws with Claus: Pet Pictures with Santa Claus” from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter and adoption center, 610 Gearhart Rd., Sidney. Participants are invited to bring their pets out to get photos taken with Santa Claus, and the cost is a donation toward purchasing cage grates for the kennels.

• A quarter auction will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shelby County Fair Grounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 and includes first paddle. Food and vendors will be present, and proceeds will go to a local child with non-verbal autism to aid with medical expenses.

• Darke County Singles Group will host a single’s dance featuring Blue Leaf’s Band from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Event is open to people 21 and older and cost is $7. Those wishing to attend are asked to bring finger food or snacks to share on the food table and no carry-in drinks are permitted.

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series will present a “Holiday Cabaret” at 7 p.m. in the library lobby. Attendees are invited to enjoy the suns of the season in the Grand Ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased in the library lobby.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a “Wild Art” fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide participants as they paint a cardinal on a lamppost on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas. The event is open to children ages 13 and up and adults, and is $35 per person includes refreshments and all materials. Registration and payment is due by Saturday, Nov. 23 by 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassadors program.

MONDAY, NOV. 25

• The Piqua Public Library will be hosting a game night featuring board and card games from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room.

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 5 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 10:30 a.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will be hosting an escape room event beginning at 3 p.m. Families or groups of up to 8 people are invited to participate and registration is required.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at 1:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

• The White Memorial Library will be hosting a craft for kids of all ages from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone interested can drop in at any time.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

• The Piqua Public Library will host their “Brown Bag Books” program in the Founder’s Room from noon to 1 p.m. November’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

• The Auglaize County Library system will be closed to celebrate Thanksgiving. Patrons can visit www.auglaizelibraries.org to check their account.