125 years ago

November 21, 1894

Our very own William Shine has a gas stove of his own manufacture. It is very simple and consists of two iron cylinders and the burner. It is a good burner. It is so designed that the foul air is carried off and expelled through the bottom of the heater. Mr. Shine is installing two in rooms in the Florentine Hotel.

———

Former U.S. President William Henry Harrison passed through Sidney on his was east today.

———

The crocheted bedspread made by Mrs. Hugo Stahl was auctioned off today. C.H. Dickas held the winning ticket.

100 years ago

November 21, 1919

The members of the Shelby County Hunter’s and Angler’s Clubs have plans for a big fox drive on the farm of J.N. Vandemark south of Sidney. A large number of fox have been spotted in the area recently. At least 100 men are needed to make the drive a success. An afternoon of great sport can be had.

———

Arthur A. Faler of Anna, has entered an exhibit of corn at the International corns how to be held in Chicago in December.

———

The teachers in Sidney met yesterday. It was decided to hold matinees of the remaining lecture series if arrangements can be made with the Redpath Bureau.

75 years ago

November 21, 1944

A special meeting will be held of the county’s sixth war loan campaign drive. It will take place in the school’s auditorium. The goal is to raise $1,440,000. The chairmen are Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann.

———

The next group of men going to war left the county this morning. They totaled 101 and will report for pre-induction physicals at Fort Hayes in Columbus. The men are under the care of Charles E. Strohl with assistance from Charles Frilling and Richard Mills.

———

John B. McCarthy will continue as manager of the Hotel Wagner in Sidney. He signed a new lease which will continue until August 1, 1953. McCarthy took over the management duties in December 1942.

50 years ago

November 21, 1969

Frank J. Gleason, Jr., made the announcement. Copeland Corporation will build a new facility in West Union, Ohio. The building will be 80,000 square feet. It will be built by Ferguson Construction Company of Sidney, Ohio. Copeland will build compressors at the new plant. It is expected to be completed by May 1970.

———

There will be a new motel in Jackson Center. Merle Gould, owner of the Feed Bag restaurant will own and handle the project. The motel will have 14 rooms. It will be located next to the new Airstream parking lot and to the rear of the Feed bag.

25 years ago

November 21, 1994

A new physician has been named for the county jail. He is Dr. Raul Tramontana. Dr. Tramontana is taking over for Dr. George Schroer who performed the duties for several years. Tramontana stated he is performing the services on a “voluntary basis” at no charge to the county. He will decide after three months whether or not he wishes to continue.

Sheriff Mark Schemmel stated since Dr. Tramontana does not have full admitting privileges at Wilson Memorial Hospital, another doctor must take the case if the inmate needs to be admitted. A prisoner may also hire his own physician for treatment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

