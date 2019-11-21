S&H Products seek to support staff, associates

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — S&H Products provides support services, community involvement and employment opportunities for adults who have intellectual development disabilities. The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day campaign has helped them purchase items that improve activities and surroundings for those they assist. This year, gifts will purchase items that support staff and associates and enhance their surroundings.

“Match Day gifts will permit us to buy more adjustable tables, like the ones we bought using 2018 Match Day gifts, and adjustable height basketball hoops to allow people who utilize wheelchairs to play with people who don’t,” said Michelle Herndon, executive director and CEO. “The tables we purchased last year are great and allow people in wheelchairs to sit straight forward and upright. Regular tables are usually not accommodating.”

A portable ramp will be purchased. This will allow access for people who use a wheelchair to locations that don’t have a ramp. “This will eliminate the frustration of arriving at a location but not being able to get inside,” added Herndon.

Gifts will also allow for the replacement of computers and IPads that are used by staff and associates for communication and documentation. Hallways and activity rooms will also get a fresh coat of paint.

“We try to keep the facility looking good for associates and visitors. As careful as everyone tries to be, wheelchairs and daily use just affect the walls. The number of things we can do will depend upon the amount of gifts received in S&H Products’ name,” said Herndon.

To support S&H Products on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/S&H Products noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

S&H Products associate Tina M. loves the adjustable tables so she can sit up comfortably to work. More tables and other items will be purchased with 2019 Match Day gifts. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SH-Products-photo_-Tina.jpg S&H Products associate Tina M. loves the adjustable tables so she can sit up comfortably to work. More tables and other items will be purchased with 2019 Match Day gifts. Courtesy photo