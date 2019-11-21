Kettlersville Village Council hosts meeting

KETTLERSVILLE – The Kettlersville Village Council met in regular session on Nov. 5.

In old business, council learned the owner of the old general store has removed the damaged roof section and is in the process of replacing it.

New asphalt has been sealed and the curbs painted for the state Route 274 storm drainage project.

The contractor is waiting for a new 35 mph sign to be shipped from the supplier.

Brush piles and rotted trees have been removed.

A letter was sent to a resident, who obtained quote to repair, in regards to the North Street pavement damage. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will request a copy of that estimate, and council authorized the mayor to sign a quote.

Council had the second reading of new ordinance outlining removal and storage of trash and recycling containers.

Street sweeping was completed by the Village of New Bremen.

Kaminsky checked with the Village of New Bremen on the costs of electronic speed limit signs, which exceeded $7,000. No action was taken.

Kaminsky will follow up on contacts with Rep. Jim Jordan’s office in regards to playground grant information.

In new business, the lease of part of the Council Chambers building to Steinke Metal Fabricating was changed from a yearly lease to a non-expiring one. The new lease signed by Kaminsky and Fiscal Officer Linda Miller.

Council will investigate ordinances regarding golf carts and four-wheelers on village streets for possible action at a future date.