BEREA – Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, was among the more than 100 transfer students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall.

Vonderhaar, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in accounting, earned a Transfer President’s Scholarship based on previous college accomplishments.

BW awarded nearly $1 million in financial support to transfer students and more than $57 million to all students for the 2019-20 academic year.