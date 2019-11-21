Kiwanis names November Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Kennedi Gephart their November 2019 Teen of the Month. Gephart is a senior at Fort Loramie High School ranking first in her class with a GPA of 4.0.

Gephart is the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Gephart, of Fort Loramie.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include president of Student Council; Senior Class president; member of NHS; vice president of Mathletes; and she is an elementary volunteer. Kennedi has received Student Athlete Awards and maintained Honor Roll all throughout high school.

Her extra-curricular, community activities, honors and awards include, distributor of Holy Communion; basketball; track; and cross country her freshman year. Gephart received varsity letters in track, cross country and basketball. She received Honorable Mention in basketball (2019); and All-Ohio awards in track (2018, 2019).

“Kennedi is an extremely hard worker who not only excels in the classroom, but excels on the track and court as well. Kennedi’s athletic accomplishments are: In 2016, she was a Member of Cross Country team that went to State; in 2018 & 2019, she was the Starting Guard for Regional Finalist Girls Basketball Team; in 2017 and 2019, she was the Shelby County Athletic League Track Runner of the Year; inn 2018, she was the State Runner-Up, 200 Yard Dash; and this is on top of three other top-five finishes Kennedi has earned at State,” Fort Loramie High School Principal Kreg Hollenbacher said.

Gephart plans to attend college and major in chemistry or biology; as well as attend dental school and become an orthodontist.