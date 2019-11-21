Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:03 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 12-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-3:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Stephen Matthew Hall II, 18, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges.

-3:27 p.m.: theft. The theft of 15 nuts, valued at $10, was reported stolen.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. An Stihl chainsaw, valued at $350, was reported stolen at 1375 W. Russell Road.

TUESDAY

Crashes

Micheal W. Brown, 48, 1311 Maple Leaf Court., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:34 a.m.

Brown was traveling northbound on North Maim Avenue at the intersection North Street when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Michael McMahon, 67, Amelia Court.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.