125 Years

November 22, 1894

There is some question in the mind of Probate Judge Staley about whether or not certain people are married. He has a list of 15 people who took out licenses over the past three years but never returned them as required by law. Are these people really married? Judge Staley intends to find out.

———

The first monthly symposium and social of the Baptist Young People’s Union was held at the home of James J. Bush on South Walnut Avenue. A large number attended, including members from the Unions in the churches in Pemberton and Spring Creek. The literary part of the program was well rendered.

100 Years

November 22, 1919

The speaker has been chosen for the city-wide memorial service to be held at the high school auditorium. It is put on by the Elks Lodge. The speaker will be Col. Benjamin Hough of Delaware. He served with the 37th Division, or “Rainbow” division in the army, he fought in France and Belgium.

———

It would be good for Sidney and county authorities to take note of what is happening with the arrangements with the Xenia workhouse. Xenia houses prisoners for various counties. Clark County allowed their similar contract to expire and Xenia is now charging a fee of $1 a day per prisoner.

75 Years

November 22, 1944

Rev. W. Wood Duff, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, announced Sunday he would be leaving shortly. He has received a unanimous call from the Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. He came to Sidney from Yellow Springs in 1937.

———

An installation ceremony will be held for the Moose Lodge in Sidney. About 200 will be inducted. This will be the charter group. The ceremony will be conducted by Charles Landon, membership director. He resides in Piqua. A special meeting will also be held at Hotel Wagner Wednesday evening.

50 Years

November 22, 1969

The election held by the Shelby County Fair Board turned out to be much closer than anyone thought. Mr, Bertsch won over Fred Linker by a vote of 12-11. Linker had been present for the past seven years. Bertsch took control in the first meeting over which he presided. He started the meeting on time, and in one hour exactly, the meeting was over and people were on their way home.

25 Years

November 22, 1994

The question before the young people was, “What does your family do to prepare for Thanksgiving?” 6 year old Cody Stewart said, “Buy the turkey at the store. Take the paper off. Put a little salt on it. Bake it at 1,800 degrees for six hours.” Alicia Hudgins, 3, said, “Look for a turkey hiding in the woods. Shoot him. Put him in a pan and then in the oven at 200 or 300 or 400 for five hours. Use a paper towel when you take him out or you will burn your fingers.”

———

Joey Theis, age 3, offered these comments. “Get plenty of money. Go to a store- any store as they all have big old turkeys. Chop his head off. Cook him with his feathers on until the feathers fall off. Cook at 100 degrees for two days or ten hours.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

