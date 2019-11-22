Annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving Morning

SIDNEY — The First Presbyterian Church of Sidney will host the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger on Thanksgiving Day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Turkey Trot is a non-competitive 3.1 mile event that is open to people of all ages and abilities.

In lieu of a monetary registration fee, participants are asked to donate non-perishable food items in support of the Alpha Center Food Bank in Sidney. Event organizers suggest that participants donate enough food to feed a family of four. Suggested non-perishable items included canned meat, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and sauce, peanut butter, cereal and cheese. Donations of diapers and diaper wipes will also be accepted, and will be donated to the Alpha Center as well.

The Alpha Community Center is a private, non-profit social service agency serving Sidney and Shelby County. Last year, over 5,000 pounds of food was donated to the food bank, as well as $5,000 in monetary donation, to be used to restock the pantry when the food has been depleted. The Alpha Center is participating in the Community Foundation’s Matching Grant this year, so monetary donations could be doubled if donated by the end of the Turkey Trot race.

T-shirts will once again be available the day of the event, and can also be ordered online at www.sidneyfirstpres.org. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales go directly to the food bank.

To register for this non-competitive event, visit www.sidneyfirstpres.org. By registering prior to Thanksgiving morning, participants will not be required to check in that day. For more information about the Thanksgiving Day 5K Run to End Hunger, contact Sarah Steenrod at steenrodsarah@gmail.com or call the church office at 937-492-4597 Monday-Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.