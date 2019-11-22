Donations benefit YMCA’s LIVESTRONG

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will use gifts received from the Community Foundation’s Match Day to continue LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a nationally-known 12-week exercise program for people who are fighting or have survived cancer. The program was launched earlier this year as a result of 2018 Match Day gifts.

“Cancer survivors know the tremendous toll the disease and its treatment can take on their spirit, mind and body” said Ed Thomas, executive director. “This program gives them access to exercise and wellness programs designed specifically for them, right here in Shelby County.”

Last year’s Match Day gifts allowed three staff members to participate in six-month learning cohort which included trainings in Chicago. Four Y staff members became certified as LIVESTRONG at the YMCA instructors prior to launching the local Y’s first program in April with eight cancer survivors. Participants also received a complimentary three-month YMCA Family Membership.

“We held a graduation ceremony at the end of the program and received powerful testimonials from several of the class participants,” said David O’Leary, the Y’s associate executive director. “Our second program began in September with eight new cancer survivors. In both classes, participants quickly formed strong bonds amidst laughter and tears and began to provide a supportive community for each other.

“The LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program has been a blessing to everyone who has been involved this year. The donors who have supported this program have provided the means for the YMCA to offer hope and healing for our neighbors and loved ones in our community. On behalf of all of our staff and cancer survivors involved this year, I would like to thank all donors who has made this program possible through Match Day.”

To support the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/YMCA noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

