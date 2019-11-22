Learning to Livestrong

Kathi Cable, left, gives Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Livestrong Program Manager and YMCA Wellness Coordinator Suann Kleinhans, both of Sidney, a hug after receiving a certificate of completion in the Livestrong program. The Livestrong program helps people battling cancer. Cable said the program “Helps you find the extra push you need.” Cable joined Livestrong shortly after cancer surgery. The program offered a number of different physical activities while Cable was in the program such as yoga, Tai chi, cardio drumming, and a spinning class. With the exercises come words of encouragement and emotional support from the Livestrong staff. The Livestrong graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 22.

Kathi Cable, left, gives Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Livestrong Program Manager and YMCA Wellness Coordinator Suann Kleinhans, both of Sidney, a hug after receiving a certificate of completion in the Livestrong program. The Livestrong program helps people battling cancer. Cable said the program “Helps you find the extra push you need.” Cable joined Livestrong shortly after cancer surgery. The program offered a number of different physical activities while Cable was in the program such as yoga, Tai chi, cardio drumming, and a spinning class. With the exercises come words of encouragement and emotional support from the Livestrong staff. The Livestrong graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 22. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN112319Livestrong.jpg Kathi Cable, left, gives Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Livestrong Program Manager and YMCA Wellness Coordinator Suann Kleinhans, both of Sidney, a hug after receiving a certificate of completion in the Livestrong program. The Livestrong program helps people battling cancer. Cable said the program “Helps you find the extra push you need.” Cable joined Livestrong shortly after cancer surgery. The program offered a number of different physical activities while Cable was in the program such as yoga, Tai chi, cardio drumming, and a spinning class. With the exercises come words of encouragement and emotional support from the Livestrong staff. The Livestrong graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 22. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News