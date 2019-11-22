Citizens provide input at public hearing

MINSTER – Village Administrator Don Harrod reported at the Minster Council meeting Tuesday night that an earlier public meeting with Garfield Street residents allowed an opportunity for them to ask questions about the extra work to be done on their street as part of the $2,607,000 Second Street reconstruction project.

Harrod told council that approximately 18 to 19 people came to the 6 p.m. public meeting. They were told why poor soil conditions required removing the curbing so the contractor to widen the planned 20 foot excavation to replace sewer and water lines.

The village administrator said the primary questions were how long the project would take. Harrod said he told residents the contractor would lay down asphalt over the road when work was wrapped up this winter to allow local traffic. Weather permitting, the work is planned to be completed by early spring 2020. Home owners will be assessed for replacing the curbing, driveway entrances, and 2-inches of asphalt.

Harrod also reported to Council the progress of other village projects.

He said Helms and Sons Excavating continue to work on Second Street east of Main Street and have begun installing the sanitary line up Garfield Street. The recent cold weather has delayed the concrete work on Second Street, but the contractor is still hopeful that this section of the road can be completed by the first of December.

He said the Public Works Department continues to go around on a daily basis picking up leaves. Weather permitting, this will continue until sometime in December.

Schmiesing Tree Service have completed the trimming and shaping of all trees on Fourth Street.

Finally, Harrod said the Electric Department had taken down the veteran’s banners on poles along Main Street and Fourth Street. These will be stored and will be put up in May of next year. Crews have also begun putting up lights and Christmas decorations.

In council action, third and final readings of two ordinances were approved. They included:

• An ordinance enacting revisions to the Village of Minster Zoning Code.

• An ordinance authorizing the execution of an efficiency smart schedule with American Municipal Power.

Council also approved receipts $ 2,074,553.69 and invoices of $ 902,216.84

Finally, council adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

