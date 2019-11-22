Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County blood drive set for Dec. 4

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will help boost the holiday season blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at 304 S. West Ave.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit blood donor winter scarf. Individuals can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season is a challenging time of year for maintaining the blood supply at area hospitals. Those who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule as soon as possible.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB or B positive are in high demand. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.