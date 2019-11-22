SPD offers free Rape Aggression Defense classes

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department again is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense course for girls and women in December.

The Rape Aggression Defense system is a 12-hour-program of realistic, self-defense tactics and techniques for females 12 years old and older.

Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, 5, 9 and 12 at SPD.

The comprehensive course begins with risk awareness, reduction and avoidance education and then progresses to hands-on defense training. Classes are taught by certified R.A.D. instructors. Each participant receives a manual that outlines the entire physical defense program for reference and continuous personal growth. Every student receives a free, lifetime return and practice policy.

Those interested in enrolling should contact Community Resource Officer Bryce Stewart at 937-498-8722 or bstewart@sidneyoh.com.