Fire department themed Christmas display unveiled

Sidney Fire Lieutenant Jason Truesdale takes a closer look at the new Christmas display depicting the City of Sidney downtown fire station in Ron & Nita’s window. The display was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 22. Members of the Sidney Fire Department arrived in their fire trucks as guests of honor for the unveiling. Lehman Catholic students spent a month helping to build it and several other displays at Ron & Nita’s.

Sidney Fire Lieutenant Jason Truesdale takes a closer look at the new Christmas display depicting the City of Sidney downtown fire station in Ron & Nita’s window. The display was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 22. Members of the Sidney Fire Department arrived in their fire trucks as guests of honor for the unveiling. Lehman Catholic students spent a month helping to build it and several other displays at Ron & Nita’s. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN112319WindowDisplay.jpg Sidney Fire Lieutenant Jason Truesdale takes a closer look at the new Christmas display depicting the City of Sidney downtown fire station in Ron & Nita’s window. The display was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 22. Members of the Sidney Fire Department arrived in their fire trucks as guests of honor for the unveiling. Lehman Catholic students spent a month helping to build it and several other displays at Ron & Nita’s. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News