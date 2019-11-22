Fire department themed Christmas display unveiled

Sidney Fire Lieutenant Jason Truesdale takes a closer look at the new Christmas display depicting the City of Sidney downtown fire station in Ron & Nita’s window. The display was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 22. Members of the Sidney Fire Department arrived in their fire trucks as guests of honor for the unveiling. Lehman Catholic students spent a month helping to build it and several other displays at Ron & Nita’s.
