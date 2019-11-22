Police log

THURSDAY

–9:16 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. A misuse of a credit card was reported at 946 Winfield Court.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. The theft of $500 was reported stolen at 1310 Michigan St.

-5:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a gray 2002 Honda was reported damaged at 121 E. South St. The damage is set at $100.

-1:52 a.m.: warrant. Michael L. Liveston, 64, 630 Ronan St., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:10 p.m.: warrant. Jonathan Ray Owens, 25, at large, was arrested on a warrant and obstructing official business.

WEDNESDAY

-12:05 p.m.: theft.A Stihl gas hedge trimmer and an electric eel were reported stolen at 1537 Spruce Ave.

-9:34 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for domestic violence after police conducted an investigation.

TUESDAY

-5:01 p.m.: theft. A pink and blue Vera Bradley wallet, valued at $45, was reported stolen.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:18 to 7:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:05 to 6:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

THURSDAY

-1:01 to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one was for mutual aid for Perry Port Salem Rescue.

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-11:46 a.m. to 1:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

