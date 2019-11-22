Police log
THURSDAY
–9:16 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. A misuse of a credit card was reported at 946 Winfield Court.
-6:12 p.m.: theft. The theft of $500 was reported stolen at 1310 Michigan St.
-5:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a gray 2002 Honda was reported damaged at 121 E. South St. The damage is set at $100.
-1:52 a.m.: warrant. Michael L. Liveston, 64, 630 Ronan St., was arrested on a warrant.
-12:10 p.m.: warrant. Jonathan Ray Owens, 25, at large, was arrested on a warrant and obstructing official business.
WEDNESDAY
-12:05 p.m.: theft.A Stihl gas hedge trimmer and an electric eel were reported stolen at 1537 Spruce Ave.
-9:34 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for domestic violence after police conducted an investigation.
TUESDAY
-5:01 p.m.: theft. A pink and blue Vera Bradley wallet, valued at $45, was reported stolen.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-3:18 to 7:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
-1:05 to 6:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.
THURSDAY
-1:01 to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one was for mutual aid for Perry Port Salem Rescue.
WEDNESDAY
-9:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.
-11:46 a.m. to 1:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.