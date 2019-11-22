On the agendas

Building Code of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Building Code of Appeals will meet on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will hear an appeal requested by Timothy Monfort of Monfort Heating and Air Conditioning regarding the decision by the city of Sidney to revoke his contractor registration.

There will also be an election for a board chair to replace the former chairman’s position.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.