125 years ago

November 23, 1894

The “Poverty Party” given the by the local Women’s Relief Corps was interesting to say the least. It drew a very large crowd of people dressed in dilapidated and odd costumes. Mrs. E. Wight won the mouth organ and Charles Smith the horn for having the most distressed costumes. The admission fee of four cents and fines assessed for those wearing good clothing netted the ladies a profit of $34.

———

The previous location proved to be too small, so the location of Prof. Echford’s dancing classes have been moved to the Wagner Hall. Those signed up and those taking irregular lessons will all pay a small additional fee to offset the difference in rent.

———

Yenny’s Packing house has some specials: offals consisting of pig’s feet (15 cents per dozen), sausage meat, six cents per hundredweight, and the casings are free.

100 Years

November 23, 1919

Beginning on December 10, the open air market on the south side of the court square, will open at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. a city ordinance was recently passed changing the hours.

———

A large crowd of men appeared for the fox hunt yesterday afternoon. The weather was good- but the fox failed to make his appearance. The hunt was held on the Vandemark property south of town.

———

Col. William Shine was injured in an automobile crash yesterday afternoon. His machine struck one being operated by D.A. Latham of Bradford. Shine suffered cuts about the face.

75 Years

November 23, 1944

The next bond drive is underway. A rally was held at the Sidney High School auditorium with all the drive captains and workers. Present. The affair was led by Joseph Cook and Frank Amann. The entertainment was provided by local entertainers Pvt. Joe Gutman and Sgt. Russell Sproul.

———

This year’s annual Kiwanis stag football banquet will be an interesting affair. The Kiwanians are joining with the newly formed booster club. In charge are Arthur Blust, Sheridan Flanagan, Donald Young, and Wayne Bertsch from the boosters and George Robinson, Arnold Henke, Paul Carbin and Henry VerWayne from Kiwanis.

50 Years

November 23, 1969

U.S. Rep. Robert Taft. Jr., has announced he will seek the U.S. Senate seat in a campaign against James Rhodes. This will occur in May. Taft sought the governorship but other GOP leaders were against that option. The primary of Taft and Rhodes will be a hot contest.

———

Delegates and alternates were chosen for the National Farmers Organization convention to be held in Lexington, Kentucky. The delegates are Vernon Steinke, Leo Buehler, Robert Moon, Robert Platfoot, Elmer Grillot, Alfred Alexander, Louis Brautigam, John Pleiman, Ralph Eilerman, Robert Stewart, Vernon Philipot, William Barhorst, Ed Poeppelman, Lawrence Greve, Werner Bensman, Julian Boeckman and Ray Hoying.

25 Years Ago

November 23, 1994

The Lehman High School senior class play will be, “Up the Down Staircase.” It is the story of the experiences of a first year teacher in a high school. Playing key roles are seniors Elizabeth Badgett, Clint Lindhorst, Mike Cianciola, Jill Westerheide, David Grevenkamp, Heather Ritts, Amanda Thorne, Kyle Jacomet, Lizam Ponferada and Michelle Bonifas.

———

Sidney will have a player in the “Bigs.” Lehman graduate Mark Voisard has been added to the major league roster of the Colorado Rockies. His American Legion coach Steve Partington feels he would have been called up last season and gotten some playing time had it not been for the strike by the players. Voisard will now be on a major league contract.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

