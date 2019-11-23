Rhodes State College announces new president

LIMA – Rhodes State College Board of Trustees Chair Jane Krites introduced to faculty and staff Cynthia E. Spiers as the new president of Rhodes State College on Nov. 20.

Spiers had served as the college’s interim president since April 2019.

Krites thanked all those involved.

“During this search process, we met with the community, business leaders and faculty and staff to learn what skill sets they felt were needed in the next president of the college,” Krites said. “Both of our final two candidates were strong and viable, but in the end, it was Dr. Spiers that fit the bill based on her experience, first-hand knowledge of the college, as well as her strength in strategic and practical planning.”

Just before her announcement of the candidate to the room, Krites said, “You made it very apparent who you wanted to be president.”

Upon saying “Dr. Cynthia Spiers,” the room exploded with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Spiers accepted and acknowledged the offer. She thanked the board for its confidence in her ability to move the college forward. She shared her interest in the college, mentioning that two of her children are alumni of the college.

“The role of president is a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” Spiers said. “The college will always be near and dear to my heart. I love this institution.”

Spiers, a graduate of Van Wert High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University. She received her Ph.D. in higher education administration and leadership from Ohio University.

Spiers has more than 26 years of progressive experience in higher education, with 13 years as a senior-level administrator. She has held several positions in higher education including vice president of student affairs at Rhodes State and associate vice provost of student affairs at Owens Community College.

In her previous positions, Spiers demonstrated success in advance strategic planning, institutional effectiveness, assessment, policy development and accreditation. She has been successful in developing and advancing integrated enrollment management and implementing marketing strategies to increase enrollment.