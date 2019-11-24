Being thankful

Ivy Beck, 1, daughter of Isaac beck and Jessie Saylers, of Sidney, eats at the Alpha Community Center thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22. Ivy was eating with her grandma Crissy Beck.

Volunteers, left to right, Crystal Shoe, Justin Neu and Ryan Krivacek, of Sidney, dish food during the Alpha Community Center thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22.

Ivy Beck, 1, daughter of Isaac beck and Jessie Saylers, of Sidney, eats at the Alpha Community Center thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22. Ivy was eating with her grandma Crissy Beck.

Ivy Beck, 1, daughter of Isaac beck and Jessie Saylers, of Sidney, eats at the Alpha Community Center thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22. Ivy was eating with her grandma Crissy Beck. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Volunteers Sally Ziegler, left, of Sidney, and Lindsey Patton, of Anna, dish food during the Alpha Community Center thanksgiving dinner on Friday, Nov. 22.