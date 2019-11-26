125 Years

November 26, 1894

The Wagner Manufacturing Company of Sidney is already one of the most advanced facilities in Sidney. Management has just announced a new department. The company will add a line of aluminum hollow ware cookware. It will be something new to the industry. Examples are on display in the Wagner Arcade.

———

The Senior Shakespeare Club of Ladies recently celebrated their 17th anniversary. There were 13 ladies in the original club. The meeting was held at the home of Rev. R. McCaslin in Sidney. Only one member was absent, and she was on vacation in Key West.

100 Years

November 26, 1919

The city has never enjoyed more prosperity than it has now. There are a number of new companies. However, problems exist. There is insufficient housing for the new workers. Also- the city must be expanded. It was just increased to the north and east. It is now proposed Sidney incorporate East Sidney as well as part of Sidney.

———

There has been considerable thievery in the New Knoxville. The residents there resolved to solve the problem by creating the New Knoxvile Farmers’ Mutual Protective Association. Adolph Koenig will be president, Henry Feil vice-president, and A.H. Steinecker, secretary-treasurer

75 Years

November 26, 1944

It looks like there will be new rounds of price controls and possible further extension of the rationing program. These comments came from a speech given yesterday by Paul Jarvis. He is with the office of price administration in Columbus. He spoke at a gathering in the Wagner Hotel.

———

The American Legion Auxiliary announced a program called “Gifts for Yanks.” Headquarters will be in the Uhlman’s Department Store. Mrs. Ralph Russell will be chairman.

———

It was a good ball game, but the oldsters won. The Sidney Alumni basketball group took the high schoolers to task and won the game 34-29. The winners were led by scrappy Web Young.

50 Years

November 26, 1969

There will be a new pastor in town. The Rev. Wayne Bowles has been a pastor for 20 years with the Church of God in Dayton. He will take over the pulpit for the late M. Ted Harrison. The new preacher will give his first sermon this Sunday at 10:30

———

We will have a new mayor. First Ward councilman Donavon Hill won the election over Anthony Antonopolus. The vote was close, as it was 4-3 and it was a secret ballot. Antonopolus will be the vice-mayor, Edward George has been named the outstanding senior and Teen of the Month by the Sidney Optimist Club. He will study engineering in college.

25 Years

November 26, 1994

A well-known elected official in the county will be starting a much deserved retirement. Barb Geuy has worked at the Clerk’s office for a total of 32 years- 22 of which she has served as Clerk of Court. The job ran in the family. Her father, Thaleon Blake, as also Clerk of Court. All wish her the best. Barbara commented, “It was a pleasure to have served.”

———

There will be a new Social Security facility in Piqua. The contact has just been give to Tr-County Builders of Covington, Ohio. The building will be 6,200 square feet and will cost $500,000.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org