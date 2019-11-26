Edison State to host spring enrollment event

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students on Dec. 7.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Piqua campus and is designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for spring classes that begin Jan. 13.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a career pathway adviser to design a personalized education plan, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation and have breakfast.

New students also will be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree also are invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming spring semester classes, design a personalized education plan, meet with a career pathway adviser to discuss career and academic goals and have breakfast.

To register for the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 937-778-8600.